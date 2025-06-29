Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $458.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.09. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

