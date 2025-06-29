United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $29.99 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About United Community Banks
