United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE UCB opened at $29.99 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

