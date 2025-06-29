Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,296 shares in the company, valued at $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,398.04. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.