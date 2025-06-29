VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 238,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,985 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

