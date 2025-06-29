VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.75, but opened at $65.59. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 1,299,433 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,586 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,743,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

