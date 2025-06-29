Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $284.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average is $267.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $285.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

