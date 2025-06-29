Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.