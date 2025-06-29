Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

