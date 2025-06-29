Wall Street Zen Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Sell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

