Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

