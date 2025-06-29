Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 113,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $997,366.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,780.48. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $30,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 480,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,290,339.36. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,611 shares of company stock valued at $30,506,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

