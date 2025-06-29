Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 1,222 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Worldline Trading Up 14.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.