YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,894 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

