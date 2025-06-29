YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,921,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,977,329 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.27.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 341.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

