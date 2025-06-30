14,741 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $509.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $381.03 and a 12 month high of $522.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

