15,602 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0%

PAAA opened at $51.45 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

