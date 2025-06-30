158,395 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after buying an additional 243,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $79.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

