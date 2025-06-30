1,935 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

