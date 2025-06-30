19,892 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,092,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $45.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

