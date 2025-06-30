2,370 Shares in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAMC opened at $43.78 on Monday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

