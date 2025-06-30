25,000 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

SLRN stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.40. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

