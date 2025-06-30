25,000 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
SLRN stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.
Acelyrin Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.