25,865 Shares in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,778,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,349.60. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,253. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.