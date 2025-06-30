25,865 Shares in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,778,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,349.60. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,253. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
