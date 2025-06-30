282 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

