28,885 Shares in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Champion Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Champion Homes by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,484,000 after purchasing an additional 632,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Champion Homes by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,978,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays dropped their target price on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $62.68 on Monday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

