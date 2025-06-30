4,768 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

ILCV opened at $83.06 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

