4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $29.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.84.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 767,126.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

