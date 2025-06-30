5,577 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPIB opened at $48.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

