6,404 Shares in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $313.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $281.30 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.63%. Kadant’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

