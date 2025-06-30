6,425 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.7% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

