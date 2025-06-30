6,576 Shares in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000.
NYSEARCA HAUZ opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $23.75.
The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.
