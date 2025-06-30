89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 89BIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETNB opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. 89BIO has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

