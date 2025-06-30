ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 823,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $580,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.12 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

