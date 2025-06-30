Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Acuity by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $303.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.22 and its 200-day moving average is $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

