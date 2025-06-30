Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $142.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Natixis raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

