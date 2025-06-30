ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. B Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,762,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 561,507 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.16 on Monday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

