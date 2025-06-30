Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE ATGE opened at $128.52 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

