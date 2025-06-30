Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is E&G Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.