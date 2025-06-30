Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

