Alpine Bank Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 17,776 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.55 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

