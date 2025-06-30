Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Elite Life Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $742.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

