Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

