Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8%

AMZN stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

