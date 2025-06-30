Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

