American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

