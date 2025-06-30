Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Noble Gas by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $18.52 on Monday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Investec raised American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

