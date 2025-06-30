Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of COLD opened at $16.92 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

