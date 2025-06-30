Analysts Set Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) PT at $36.82

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Lincoln National has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 383.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.