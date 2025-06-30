Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $15.44

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.26 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,392.84. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

