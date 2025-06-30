Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $16.34

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

