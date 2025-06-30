Analyzing Alcoa (NYSE:AA) & Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alcoa and Ryerson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa $11.90 billion 0.62 $60.00 million $3.32 8.57 Ryerson $4.50 billion 0.16 -$8.60 million ($0.22) -100.94

Volatility and Risk

Alcoa has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alcoa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alcoa has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alcoa and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa 6.79% 18.56% 7.02% Ryerson -0.15% -0.65% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alcoa and Ryerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa 1 5 6 0 2.42 Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alcoa currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Ryerson has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Alcoa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alcoa is more favorable than Ryerson.

Dividends

Alcoa pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Alcoa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryerson pays out -340.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ryerson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alcoa beats Ryerson on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum in the form of sheet, which is sold primarily to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable equipment, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, oil and gas, and HVAC manufacturing. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.